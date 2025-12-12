Ibex Gale Sets A New Benchmark For Workplace Investigations With People-Centric Approach

Bristol, UK - ibex gale, a leading HR consultancy, is redefining workplace investigations with an innovative, people-first methodology designed to create safer, fairer workplaces. By integrating trauma-informed interviewing, bias mitigation, and comprehensive interviewee care, ibex gale is setting a new standard for integrity and psychological safety in investigations.

Workplace investigations have long been perceived as intimidating and process-heavy. ibex gale challenges this norm with an approach that is fair, transparent, and compassionate - prioritising wellbeing while delivering robust, evidence-based outcomes.

“Our goal is to uncover the truth while minimising harm and promoting a fair and respectful environment,” said Zoe Wood, Joint Head of Investigations at ibex gale.“By integrating these techniques, our team ensures the process is both thorough and empathetic at every stage.”

A New Standard for Investigations

ibex gale's methodology is built on three core pillars:



Trauma-Informed InterviewingUsing the PEACE model (Preparation, Engage, Account, Closure, Evaluation), interviews are conducted with sensitivity to safety, trust, choice, and collaboration. Recognising the impact of trauma on memory and communication, ibex gale ensures clear explanations and reassurance throughout the process.

Bias MitigationUnconscious bias can compromise impartiality and expose organisations to legal and reputational risk. ibex gale's investigators are trained to identify and mitigate bias, supported by structured checks and peer reviews to guarantee decisions are based solely on evidence and fact. Interviewee Care and Follow-UpFrom emotional support during interviews to post-investigation check-ins, ibex gale prioritises participant wellbeing. This approach fosters honesty, engagement, and strengthens workplace culture.

Why It Matters

Fair and transparent investigations build trust and encourage employees to speak up. Poorly executed processes, by contrast, can damage morale and culture. ibex gale's approach minimises harm, promotes equity, and helps organisations create environments where people thrive.

“Investigations are human experiences, not just procedural exercises,” added Shelley Morgan, Joint Head of Investigations.“By focusing on care and fairness, we help organisations turn challenging situations into opportunities for cultural improvement.”

About ibex gale

ibex gale is a specialist consultancy of HR professionals and former employment lawyers, with expertise in investigations, employee relations, workplace culture, change management, and governance. Committed to trauma-informed practices and psychological safety, ibex gale partners with organisations to deliver investigations that combine professional rigour with compassion.