The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Net Leased Ohio Dollar General Market For A 6.15% Cap Rate

The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm completed the sale of a single tenant Dollar General located at 4118 Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton, Ohio for $2,428,000.

The property benefits from its position within the Cincinnati MSA and its frontage along Hamilton Cleves Road, which sees approximately 17,000 vehicles per day. With limited competition for everyday goods in the immediate area, the site is well-positioned to capture consistent consumer demand. This Dollar General Market location features the larger, highly sought-after prototype that includes expanded grocery offerings such as fresh produce, refrigerated and frozen foods, dairy products, and more. The surrounding trade area includes over 43,000 residents within a five-mile radius, boasting average household incomes exceeding $111,000.

Jimmy Goodman and John Feeney of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction. The seller is a Midwest based institution, and the buyer is a private investor from Ohio in a 1031 exchange.

There are thirteen years remaining on the Dollar General lease. The lease features 5% rental escalations every five years throughout the primary term and four 5-year renewal option periods. Dollar General is an investment grade rated company with a Standard & Poor's rating of BBB.

“This sale represented one of the lowest cap rates for a Dollar General in 2025” said Jimmy Goodman, President of The Boulder Group. John Feeney of The Boulder Group, added,“The market for net leased dollar stores remains active as they offer a stable investment at attractive yields.”

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high-net-worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $9 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2013-2024, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.

