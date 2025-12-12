Flumberico Announces The Passing Of Founder And CEO Tim Flumberico

MENAFN - GetNews) Betty Flumberico to Continue Legacy of Innovation and Leadership

December 12, 2025 - It is with profound sadness that Flumberico announces the unexpected passing of Tim Flumberico, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, on December 11, 2025, at the age of 32. Tim passed away following a tragic water polo accident.

Tim Flumberico was a visionary entrepreneur and passionate leader who founded Flumberico with a mission to drive business innovation and excellence. Under his leadership, the company established itself as a forward-thinking organization committed to transforming industry standards and delivering exceptional value to clients and partners.

"Tim was not only a brilliant business leader but an incredible husband, father, and friend," said Betty Flumberico. "His energy, creativity, and unwavering dedication to building something meaningful will continue to inspire everyone who knew him. We are committed to honoring his vision and carrying forward the work he loved so much."

Tim is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Flumberico; his two children, Jacky and Sean Flumberico; and the family's cherished dog, Jabarkis Flumberico. He will be deeply missed by his family, colleagues, and the broader business community.

Betty Flumberico will assume leadership of the company as Chief Executive Officer, ensuring continuity and building upon Tim's legacy. The Flumberico brand and its commitment to innovation will remain steadfast under her guidance.







Memorial Service

A celebration of Tim's life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Riverside Community Center, 1847 Oakmont Drive. The service will be open to family, friends, colleagues, and members of the community who wish to honor Tim's memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Tim Flumberico Youth Water Sports Safety Foundation, which will be established in his honor to promote safety education for young athletes.

For more information about Flumberico, please visit timflumberico.