Law On Mobile Internet Speed Control Will Not Affect Tariffs Ministry Of Digital Transformation

“Law No. 4670 (On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Regulating Specific Issues in the Field of Electronic Communications - ed.) will not affect tariffs - this is the key point Ukrainians should know. The document contains no provisions that would compel providers to spend billions and pass those costs on to subscribers,” the ministry's response stated.

According to the ministry, the law does not impose requirements for internet speeds of 100 Mbps.

“Quality indicators are a matter for dialogue with the market, not rigid legislative frameworks,” Prybytko emphasized.

The document also does not oblige service providers to ensure network operation in autonomous mode for at least 100 hours in case of power outages.

“There is no requirement for '100 hours without electricity.' No one is obliged to build networks with four days of autonomy,” the deputy minister added.

The ministry stressed that the law systematizes requirements for service quality and provides the state with effective tools to coordinate network operations in crisis situations. Therefore, there are no grounds for panic or for internet price increases.

As reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on the development of digital infrastructure, which sets clear requirements for the quality of mobile internet.

With the law's entry into force, the speed of internet that mobile operators must provide becomes a mandatory standard. The state establishes a minimum level of service quality for subscribers, and operators will be required to comply with these standards.

