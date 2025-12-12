Crombie REIT Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call
Teleconference:
Dial-in numbers to join the conference call are:
USA/Canada Toll-Free: +1-844-763-8274
International: +1-412-717-9224
To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your details at this link to receive an instant automated callback.
Replay will be available by dialing +1-855-669-9658 and entering password 6450280#, until midnight on February 18, 2026.
Webcast:
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Crombie's website at under Investors and through this link. The webcast will be available for replay on Crombie's website for 90 days following the conference call.
About Crombie REIT
Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at September 30, 2025, our portfolio contained 306 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at
