403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab, Islamic States Condemn Israeli Occupation Storming Of UNRWA's HQ
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE affirmed on Friday the indispensable role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in safeguarding the rights and well-being of Palestinian refugees.
Foreign Ministers condemned the storming of the UNRWA headquarters in East of Jerusalem by Israeli forces, as this attack represents a flagrant violation of international law and the inviolability of UN premises, which constitutes an unacceptable escalation, and violates the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice dated October 22, 2025, which clearly states that Israeli occupation, is under an obligation not to impede the operations of UNRWA, ministers said in a joint statement.
For decades, UNRWA has carried out a unique mandate entrusted to it by the international community, providing protection, education, health care and social services, as well as emergency assistance to millions of Palestinian refugees in its areas of operation, in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution 302 (1949), statement added.
Foreign Ministers stressed that the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution to renew the UNRWA's mandate for an additional three years, reflects international confidence in the vital role played by the agency and the continuity of its operation.
In light of the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, the foreign ministers underscored the essential role UNRWA plays in delivering humanitarian assistance through its network of distribution centers, ensuring that food, relief items, and basic necessities reach those in need fairly and efficiently, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution no. 2803.
The Foreign ministers also stressed that the UNRWA's role is irreplaceable, as no other entity possesses the infrastructure, expertise, and field presence required to meet the needs of Palestinian refugees or to ensure continuity of services at the necessary scale.
They called upon the international community to ensure sustainable and adequate funding for UNRWA, and to provide the agency with the political and operational space needed to continue its vital work in all five fields of operations.
Supporting UNRWA is a cornerstone of maintaining stability, preserving human dignity, and upholding the rights of Palestinian refugees until a just and lasting solution to their plight is achieved in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, including UN General Assembly resolution no. 194, the statement concluded. (end)
asm
Foreign Ministers condemned the storming of the UNRWA headquarters in East of Jerusalem by Israeli forces, as this attack represents a flagrant violation of international law and the inviolability of UN premises, which constitutes an unacceptable escalation, and violates the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice dated October 22, 2025, which clearly states that Israeli occupation, is under an obligation not to impede the operations of UNRWA, ministers said in a joint statement.
For decades, UNRWA has carried out a unique mandate entrusted to it by the international community, providing protection, education, health care and social services, as well as emergency assistance to millions of Palestinian refugees in its areas of operation, in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution 302 (1949), statement added.
Foreign Ministers stressed that the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution to renew the UNRWA's mandate for an additional three years, reflects international confidence in the vital role played by the agency and the continuity of its operation.
In light of the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, the foreign ministers underscored the essential role UNRWA plays in delivering humanitarian assistance through its network of distribution centers, ensuring that food, relief items, and basic necessities reach those in need fairly and efficiently, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution no. 2803.
The Foreign ministers also stressed that the UNRWA's role is irreplaceable, as no other entity possesses the infrastructure, expertise, and field presence required to meet the needs of Palestinian refugees or to ensure continuity of services at the necessary scale.
They called upon the international community to ensure sustainable and adequate funding for UNRWA, and to provide the agency with the political and operational space needed to continue its vital work in all five fields of operations.
Supporting UNRWA is a cornerstone of maintaining stability, preserving human dignity, and upholding the rights of Palestinian refugees until a just and lasting solution to their plight is achieved in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, including UN General Assembly resolution no. 194, the statement concluded. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment