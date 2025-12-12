403
Jordan Welcomes UN Decision On Israeli Occupation Obligations Over UNRWA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, received a phone call Friday, from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during which both sides reaffirmed the solid and ongoing cooperation between Jordan and the United Nations and its agencies.
Safadi and Guterres underscored the urgent need for regional and international efforts to support the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and to ensure it receives the resources necessary to continue delivering vital services to Palestinian refugees.
The two officials highlighted the critical humanitarian role UNRWA is playing in Gaza, which continues to face a devastating humanitarian catastrophe caused by the destruction resulting from the Israeli aggression and Israel's ongoing restrictions on the entry of adequate humanitarian aid.
They condemned the unlawful constraints imposed on UN agencies, especially UNRWA.
Safadi and the Secretary-General affirmed that UNRWA is indispensable and rejected all attempts to undermine or target the agency.
They also stressed the importance of the UN General Assembly's recent decision to renew UNRWA's mandate for an additional three years.
Safadi further welcomed the UN General Assembly's adoption of the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice regarding Israel's obligations in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations and other international organizations in the occupied Palestinian territory.
The opinion stated that Israel, as the occupying power, must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law and must approve and facilitate humanitarian and relief programs for the population including assistance provided by the UN, its agencies, and particularly UNRWA without obstructing their delivery.
They described the incident as a flagrant violation of international law and the sanctity of UN facilities, calling it an unacceptable escalation. (end)
