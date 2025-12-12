Cardano's Hoskinson Reaches Out To XRP As Solana Confirms XRPL Move

- Solana confirmed wrapped XRP support and expanded XRP's reach across DeFi liquidity venues

- XRP development plans now point toward staking and smart contracts with broader cross-chain relevance

Charles Hoskinson has reopened dialogue with the XRP ecosystem after a year marked by public friction. The Cardano (CRYPTO: $ADA) founder asked XRP (CRYPTO: $XRP) developers to suggest projects for a possible XRP-focused DeFi summit at the University of Edinburgh. The message came without warning and quickly drew attention across crypto timelines.

The outreach stood out because relations between Hoskinson and parts of the XRP community had been strained. In late 2024, Hoskinson accused some XRP supporters of misrepresenting his statements and rejected claims that Ethereum insiders influenced U.S. regulators against Ripple. Although tensions later eased, trust remained limited. Against that backdrop, the latest post appeared measured and intentional rather than spontaneous.

Responses followed fast. Developers and community members shared names tied to XRPL infrastructure, DeFi tooling, and cross-chain services. The engagement suggested that a segment of the XRP ecosystem is open to collaboration. Even so, no formal plans have been confirmed, leaving the scope of the idea open.

Solana Adds Momentum as XRP Expands Beyond Its Native Network

While Hoskinson's outreach unfolded, Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) added fuel to the narrative. The network confirmed support for wrapped XRP, backed one-to-one and redeemable on the XRP Ledger. As a result, XRP gained direct access to Solana's DeFi liquidity and applications. Solana's timing mattered. The announcement arrived as speculation grew that informal alignments between Ethereum-linked DeFi projects and XRP were fading.

Developments within the XRP ecosystem also support the shift. RippleX lead Ayo Akinyele and Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently published drafts outlining native staking concepts for XRP. Schwartz noted that staking, alongside future smart contract capabilities, aims to strengthen XRPL's position in decentralized finance.

Taken together, the signals form a pattern. Cardano is testing engagement with XRP builders. Solana is onboarding XRP liquidity. Meanwhile, XRPL contributors are preparing upgrades tied to staking and programmability. However, uncertainty remains. Hoskinson has not confirmed whether the proposed summit will proceed or expand beyond academic discussion.