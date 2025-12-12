Biolizard Wins 2025 Biotech Breakthrough Award For“Bioinformatics Innovation Of The Year”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Life Sciences & Biotechnology Innovation Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that identifies and honors the top companies, technologies and products shaping biotechnology, today announced that BioLizard, a leader in bioinformatics, data engineering and AI-driven solutions company for life sciences, has been awarded“BioInformatics Innovation of the Year” in the fifth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.

BioLizard was selected for its innovative Bio|Verse® platform, and in particular Bio|Verse® Navigator, a powerful visual analytics workspace that helps organizations make sense of their most complex research data. Bio|Verse® brings information together in one place, giving scientists a clear and intuitive view of their projects so they can make faster, more confident decisions.

Behind Bio|Verse® Navigator sits Bio|Verse®'s data orchestration layer, which organizes and connects data from multiple sources into one consistent, reliable environment. This foundation helps research teams work more efficiently, reduces data silos, and ensures that information is traceable, well-structured and ready for analysis.

Built on top of this core layer, BioLizard offers a range of optional applications that support common R&D needs-such as exploring biological mechanisms, identifying potential biomarkers or comparing results across studies. These applications allow organizations to quickly add the capabilities they need without building new tools themselves.

Bio|Verse®, is the foundation of BioLizard's tech-enabled services: a hybrid model that combines advanced technology with hands-on scientific and data expertise. This approach ensures clients receive not only powerful tools but also clear guidance and tailored support to turn their data into meaningful insights.

“We are proud to receive the 'Bioinformatics Innovation of the Year' award from BioTech Breakthrough,” said Liesbeth Ceelen, CEO of BioLizard.“Our mission is to push the boundaries of what is scientifically possible with data. With Bio|Verse®, we help organizations transform complex information into clarity and actionable insight. What truly sets us apart is our commitment to tech-enabled services and bringing together our platform and our expert team to deliver solutions that are transparent, collaborative and impactful.”

BioLizard has supported the development of novel biomarker programs, contributed to AI-driven drug discovery efforts, and helped integrate research, clinical and real-world data to improve therapeutic decision-making across biotech, pharmaceutical, diagnostic and academic partners.

“BioLizard is delivering the clarity and innovation needed to advance modern R&D,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of BioTech Breakthrough.“Data complexity is one of the greatest challenges in life sciences today. BioLizard's approach in bringing data together, making it easier to understand and supporting it with expert guidance which represents the future of bioinformatics. Their work is helping companies accelerate development, reduce costs and bring life-changing solutions to patients more quickly.”

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information, visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

BioLizard is a leading multinational bioinformatics, data engineering and biotech consulting company, enabling digital transformation in life sciences. Through its unique tech-enabled services model, BioLizard integrates advanced software, reusable analytics applications and deep biological expertise to deliver high-impact, end-to-end solutions. Headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, BioLizard partners with organizations across drug discovery, translational research, clinical development, diagnostics, animal health and food & agriculture. Its 50+ experts-“The Lizards”-combine biological insight with computational excellence, living the company ethos: Think Data, Speak Biology.

