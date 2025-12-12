Liberty Announces Amended Terms Of Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (LIFE) Private Placement Of Units

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“ Liberty” or the“ Company”) (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2 ), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that it is amending the terms of its non-brokered private placement (the“ Offering”) previously announced on December 2, 2025. The amended Offering will be for a minimum of 5,769,230 units (“ Units”) and up to a maximum of 11,538,461 Units at a price of $0.26 per Unit for minimum gross proceeds of approximately $1,500,000 up to maximum gross proceeds of approximately $3,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a“ Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company (a“ Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of C$0.35 per Warrant Share from the date that is 61 days after the closing date of the Offering until the date that is 24 months following the date of closing of the Offering. The Warrants will be subject to ten percent (10%) blocker provision that restricts the exercise of any Warrants in the event that such exercise would result in the applicable securityholder holding ten percent (10%) or more of the issued and outstanding Common Shares at such time.

The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry if, any time after the date that is 61 days following the closing date of the Offering, the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV”), or such other market as the Common Shares may trade from time to time, is or exceeds $0.75 for any five (5) consecutive trading days, in which event the holders of the Warrant may, at the Company's election, be given notice and the Company will issue a press release announcing that the Warrants will expire 5 days following the date of such press release. The Warrants may be exercised by the holder of the Warrant during the 5-day period between the date of the press release announcing the accelerated expiry date and the expiration of the Warrants.

The Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the“ LIFE Exemption”) to purchasers resident in each of the Provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Units issued pursuant to the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Offering available under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at: Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Upon closing of the Offering, the Company may pay a (i) a finder's fee equal to up to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering and (ii) issue non-transferrable warrants of the Company exercisable at any time prior to the date that is 24 months from the Closing Date to acquire that number of Common Shares equal to 7.0% of the number of Units issued under the Offering, at an exercise price of $0.35, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Offering to purchase inventory to further the production of HEXWAVE technology units, investor relations and marketing initiatives, operating expenses and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about December 19, 2025 (the“ Closing Date”) and completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receiving subscriptions for the minimum amount of $1,500,000 under the Offering and the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

On Behalf of Liberty

Bill Frain

CEO & Director

About Liberty

Liberty (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2 ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the Company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense

For further information about Liberty, please contact:

Jay Adelaar, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets

Email: ...

Tel: 604-809-2500

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words“estimate”,“project”,“belief”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“expect”,“plan”,“predict”,“may” or“should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, amongst others, the Company's ability to obtain subscriptions for the minimum amount of $1,500,000 under the Offering, the Company's ability to complete the Offering on the terms and on the proposed closing timeline announced or at all and the use of proceeds of the Offering. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.