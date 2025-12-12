FENIX Rising Earns A Powerful Broadwayworld Nomination

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- FENIX Rising has emerged as one of the strongest contenders for this year's BroadwayWorld Awards, earning a standout nomination in the Best Rock Show category for its electrifying presentation at The Bitter End. The nomination is not only a testament to the show's impact, but to the visionary force behind it-the FENIX360 creative team, whose commitment to elevating independent artistry has become a signature of the brand.

At the helm of this acclaimed showcase is Christian Velasco Mills, whose sharp creative instincts, authenticity, and devotion to artists have made him one of the most exciting young producers in New York's live-performance landscape. Working alongside industry veterans John Velasco and the entire FENIX360 team, Christian has helped craft a series that feels both raw and polished, rebellious and refined-a true reinvention of the modern rock showcase.

Together, they curate lineups of first-class talent: artists who don't just perform, but ignite the stage with originality, heart, and fire. At The Bitter End-a venue steeped in the ghosts of icons-FENIX Rising brought together a fusion of cinematic vocals, powerhouse musicianship, and genre-bending artistry. The room pulsed with energy, the audience locked in from the first note, and every performer delivered with the force of someone who knows they're stepping into something bigger than themselves.

A special congratulations goes to Allan Klepfisz, Global CEO of FENIX360, whose vision, leadership, and unwavering belief in artists have transformed FENIX Rising into a movement. His dedication to creating opportunities, platforms, and stages for independent performers is a major force behind this well-deserved recognition.

That night became a statement: FENIX Rising isn't just a showcase. It's a movement.

A movement built on opportunity, innovation, and the belief that independent artists deserve stages worthy of their genius.

With this BroadwayWorld nomination, the industry is recognizing what audiences already know-FENIX Rising is reshaping the landscape of live rock performance, led by producers who are fearless in their mission and artists whose talent is truly first class.

Vote for FENIX Rising (FENIX360) Best Rock Show at The Bitter End in NYC in the BroadwayWorld awards here:



The official website for FENIX360 may be found at