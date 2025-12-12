Credicorp Ltd.: Announces 2026 Schedule For Quarterly Results And Conference Calls
1Q26
Earnings Release – Thursday, May 14, 2026
Conference Call – Friday, May 15, 2026
2Q26
Earnings Release – Thursday, August 13, 2026
Conference Call – Friday, August 14, 2026
3Q26
Earnings Release – Monday, November 9, 2026
Conference Call – Tuesday, November 10, 2026
4Q26
Earnings Release – Thursday, February 11, 2027
Conference Call – Friday, February 12, 2027
Credicorp reminds you that:
1. Details for the Conference Call are usually provided 15 calendar days prior to the publication of each earnings release through a press release.
2. Each earnings release may be issued after 5:00 p.m. (Lima time).This schedule is available on Credicorp's website under Events & Presentations / Upcoming Events: Link
About Credicorp
Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Crédito del Peru (“BCP”) and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp. Credicorp has a presence in Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama.
For further information please contact the IR team:
Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.
