Vital Energy Stockholders Approve Merger With Crescent Energy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULSA, Okla., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) ("Vital Energy" or the "Company") today announced that, at a special meeting of Vital Energy stockholders held today, the stockholders of the Company approved the previously announced merger (the "Merger") between Vital Energy and Crescent Energy Company ("Crescent"). Vital Energy will file the final vote results for its special meeting on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Merger is anticipated to close on December 15, 2025.

"We appreciate the strong support from our stockholders, which underscores their confidence in the strategic combination of Vital Energy and Crescent," stated Jason Pigott, President and CEO. "By joining forces, we expect to create a larger, financially robust operator with enhanced scale and the capacity to generate substantial free cash flow. This merger positions the combined companies to deliver sustainable cash returns and long-term value. We look forward to leveraging Crescent's proven operating model to maximize the potential of our assets and benefit all stockholders."

As previously announced, Vital Energy stockholders are entitled to receive 1.9062 shares of Class A common stock of Crescent for each share of Vital Energy common stock owned. Vital Energy common stock will be suspended from trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) prior to market open on December 15, 2025.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Vital Energy's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

