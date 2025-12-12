Park Dental Partners Rings The Closing Bell On The Nasdaq In New York
“We are in the early stages of our growth strategy and our public offering provided us with the next step in expanding our base of stakeholders to help us deliver on our desire to become a leader in the dental industry,” stated Pete Swenson, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.“We are committed to grow our business, while maintaining our strong culture of service to our dentists and patients. It is an exciting time for Park Dental Partners and all of our stakeholders.”
About Park Dental Partners
Park Dental Partners is a dental resource organization that provides comprehensive non-clinical business support services to affiliated general and multi-specialty dental practices across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Through long-term administrative resources agreements, Park Dental Partners supplies clinical support teams, administrative personnel, facilities, equipment, technology, revenue cycle management, and other centralized services that allow affiliated practices to focus on delivering high-quality patient care. Park Dental Partners' network supports over 200 dentists across 85 practice locations and offers a full range of general and specialty services, including oral surgery, periodontics, pediatric dentistry, prosthodontics, endodontics, and orthodontics.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available atCONTACT: Park Dental Partners Media Relations 651-633-0500...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment