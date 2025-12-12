Park Dental Partners Rings The Closing Bell On The Nasdaq In New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, today announced that on December 11, 2025, members of the Park Dental Partners team rang the closing bell on the(“Nasdaq”) in New York to commemorate the successful completion of its recent public listing. The event was broadcast live, allowing potential stakeholders worldwide to join in the celebration. The shares began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on December 3, 2025, under the symbol“PARK”.

“We are in the early stages of our growth strategy and our public offering provided us with the next step in expanding our base of stakeholders to help us deliver on our desire to become a leader in the dental industry,” stated Pete Swenson, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.“We are committed to grow our business, while maintaining our strong culture of service to our dentists and patients. It is an exciting time for Park Dental Partners and all of our stakeholders.”

About Park Dental Partners

Park Dental Partners is a dental resource organization that provides comprehensive non-clinical business support services to affiliated general and multi-specialty dental practices across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Through long-term administrative resources agreements, Park Dental Partners supplies clinical support teams, administrative personnel, facilities, equipment, technology, revenue cycle management, and other centralized services that allow affiliated practices to focus on delivering high-quality patient care. Park Dental Partners' network supports over 200 dentists across 85 practice locations and offers a full range of general and specialty services, including oral surgery, periodontics, pediatric dentistry, prosthodontics, endodontics, and orthodontics.

