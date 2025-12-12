Bil-Jax Launches TF Deck2: A Two-Story Tent Solution That Elevates Event Experiences

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Bil-Jax, a leading manufacturer of scaffolding and event staging systems, proudly announces the launch of the TF Deck2 System, a groundbreaking two-story tent flooring solution engineered to transform outdoor events into immersive, multi-level experiences.

Designed for event professionals, rental companies, and production crews seeking to maximize space and deliver a wow factor, the TF Deck2 combines structural integrity, aesthetic flexibility, and easy assembly. From hospitality decks and viewing platforms to elevated lounges and product showcases, the system provides unmatched elevation and modularity for a wide range of applications.

"This isn't just another staging product; it's a complete solution for premium event environments," said Jon Gittrich, of Bil-Jax. "TF Deck2 is engineered to meet the growing demand for multi-level installations that are not only safe and sturdy but also visually stunning."

A Modular, Scalable System for Elevated Events

The TF Deck2 features a modular design that allows for quick, repeatable assembly and scalable configurations. Highlights include:

-Engineered Steel Framework for superior strength and load-bearing performance

-Seamless assembly: uses TF2100-style connectors and panels for uniform set-ups

-Adjustable Height Options for different site layouts and event types

-OEM Compatibility: works with tent manufacturer baseplates

From PGA Tour stops to high-end hospitality suites, TF Deck2 is built to perform in the most demanding environments, all while maintaining visual sophistication.

Proudly Made in the USA

Like all Bil-Jax products, the TF Deck2 System is manufactured in Archbold, Ohio. Customers benefit from domestic production that ensures faster delivery, tighter quality control, and responsive customer support.

TF Deck2 is officially available and ready to elevate your next event. To learn more, download the brochure, explore specs, or request a quote at:

For behind-the-scenes insights, read the recent article:

Build Up: Two-Story Tent Flooring Solutions for Elevated Events

About Bil-Jax

Founded in 1947, Bil-Jax is a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-quality scaffolding, event staging, and industrial access equipment. With a legacy of innovation, safety, and American craftsmanship, Bil-Jax supports contractors, rental companies, and event professionals across the country. Headquartered in Archbold, Ohio, Bil-Jax is committed to delivering durable, OSHA-compliant products that meet the demands of real-world job sites and high-profile events. Learn more at