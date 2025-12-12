Bitcoin & Altcoins Rise As Bulls Push Towards Range Highs Despite Bearish Dominance

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Faces Downtrend as Altcoins Slip

Bitcoin remains trapped within a narrow price range, unable to sustain a rally above key resistance levels, prompting renewed selling pressures that threaten further declines. The broader cryptocurrency market is also showing signs of weakness, with many altcoins approaching their recent lows amid a cautious trading environment.



Bitcoin failed to maintain support above $94,050, increasing the risk of a decline to $87,700 and potentially to $84,000.

Most major altcoins are under pressure, with some poised to challenge their recent lows.

Market sentiment is cautious, with prediction markets giving only a 30% chance of Bitcoin reaching $100,000 before year-end. Liquidity constraints, particularly from stablecoins, are cited as a reason for Bitcoin's struggle to recover momentum.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Hyperliquid, Chainlink

Sentiment: Bearish

Price impact: Negative. The failure to hold key support levels indicates increased downside risk for Bitcoin and the broader market.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold or cautiously sell on rallies until clearer signals emerge.

Market context: The current technical outlook reflects broader risk-off sentiment amid liquidity shortages and macroeconomic concerns.

Bitcoin Price Analysis

Bitcoin is trading within a tight band between approximately $94,588 and $89,260, indicating indecision among traders. The dominant cryptocurrency faces resistance at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level near $94,050, with bears actively defending higher levels. A sustained break below support at $87,700 could lead to a retest of $84,000, and if broken, could even see the price revisit the Nov. 21 lows of around $80,600. Conversely, a move above $94,050 would be required to validate any bullish attempt, possibly pushing it towards the 50-day simple moving average around $97,411. However, analysts are skeptical about a quick turnaround, citing liquidity scarcity as a major hurdle.

Altcoin Outlook and Price Targets

Ethereum has failed to reclaim $3,350, declining below the 20-day exponential moving average at $3,125. Bears now aim to push the price down to $2,907 and potentially $2,716. An unexpected bounce and a move above $3,350 could signal a fresh uptrend, targeting $3,918 and then $4,250. Binance Coin has been trading flat near $892, with traders waiting for a decisive move beyond $1,020 to suggest the correction phase might conclude.

XRP remains in a descending channel, with the bulls needing to push above $2.25 for renewed optimism. The pair faces support at $1.98, with critical levels at $1.61 should selling pressure intensify. Solana showed signs of defending support at $126, but a close below this could lead to a slide toward $100 or even $95. Dogecoin has fallen below $0.14, with a breakdown below $0.13 potentially dropping the price to $0.10. Conversely, a rally above $0.14 could see DOGE target $0.16 and beyond.

Market Technicals

Cardano has failed to sustain above $0.50, suggesting bears are gaining control, with support levels at $0.40 and $0.37. Breaking below these could see ADA decline to $0.27. Bitcoin Cash has shown momentum after bouncing from $560, with resistance at $607 and potential targets near $720 if bullish momentum continues. Hyperliquid experienced buying pressure at lows, with a possible breakout above the 20-day EMA at $31.91, signaling a potential bullish reversal. Chainlink trades sideways between key moving averages, awaiting a decisive break for directional confirmation.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.