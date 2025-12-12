403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Services Engine Hits New Record After Nine Straight Monthly Gains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Services output rose 0.3% in October, the ninth consecutive monthly increase and a new record above pre-pandemic levels.
Transport, tourism, and digital services are driving growth, while all five major service groups expanded in October.
The data suggest a private-sector-led expansion that reassures investors worried about fiscal slippage and state-heavy policies.
Brazil's services sector extended its winning streak in October, growing 0.3% from September and marking nine straight months of expansion. Since February, activity has risen 3.7%, and the sector now stands around 20% above its pre-pandemic level.
For an economy that relies on services for roughly 70% of GDP, this is more than a technical detail. All five major service segments grew in October, but transport and logistics did the heavy lifting.
Transport services rose 1.0%, supported by stronger road freight linked to a bumper farm harvest and rising air-passenger traffic as business travel and tourism normalise. Passenger transport jumped 2.3% in the month, while cargo volumes advanced 0.9%.
A tourism activity index also climbed for the third month in a row and now stands well above its pre-2020 level. Information and communication services, up 0.3% in October, show the continued digitalisation of the economy.
Brazil's Recovery Driven by Competitive Services
Companies are spending more on cloud storage, software, data processing, and IT consulting, a shift driven by competition rather than state planning.
Other services, from financial intermediation to specialised business support, also added to the gains, showing that the recovery is broad, not just fuelled by government programmes.
In nominal terms, service revenues increased 0.2% on the month and about 7% compared with a year earlier. The 12-month growth rate near the mid-single digits points to a steady, not overheated, cycle.
That is the kind of moderate expansion that tends to reward firms that keep costs under control and invest prudently, rather than those depending on subsidised credit or politically driven contracts.
For households, the numbers hint at firmer job creation in urban, private-sector activities. For policymakers and investors, they are a reminder that Brazil 's most durable growth is coming from competitive services and tradeable sectors, not from experiments in heavy state intervention.
Services output rose 0.3% in October, the ninth consecutive monthly increase and a new record above pre-pandemic levels.
Transport, tourism, and digital services are driving growth, while all five major service groups expanded in October.
The data suggest a private-sector-led expansion that reassures investors worried about fiscal slippage and state-heavy policies.
Brazil's services sector extended its winning streak in October, growing 0.3% from September and marking nine straight months of expansion. Since February, activity has risen 3.7%, and the sector now stands around 20% above its pre-pandemic level.
For an economy that relies on services for roughly 70% of GDP, this is more than a technical detail. All five major service segments grew in October, but transport and logistics did the heavy lifting.
Transport services rose 1.0%, supported by stronger road freight linked to a bumper farm harvest and rising air-passenger traffic as business travel and tourism normalise. Passenger transport jumped 2.3% in the month, while cargo volumes advanced 0.9%.
A tourism activity index also climbed for the third month in a row and now stands well above its pre-2020 level. Information and communication services, up 0.3% in October, show the continued digitalisation of the economy.
Brazil's Recovery Driven by Competitive Services
Companies are spending more on cloud storage, software, data processing, and IT consulting, a shift driven by competition rather than state planning.
Other services, from financial intermediation to specialised business support, also added to the gains, showing that the recovery is broad, not just fuelled by government programmes.
In nominal terms, service revenues increased 0.2% on the month and about 7% compared with a year earlier. The 12-month growth rate near the mid-single digits points to a steady, not overheated, cycle.
That is the kind of moderate expansion that tends to reward firms that keep costs under control and invest prudently, rather than those depending on subsidised credit or politically driven contracts.
For households, the numbers hint at firmer job creation in urban, private-sector activities. For policymakers and investors, they are a reminder that Brazil 's most durable growth is coming from competitive services and tradeable sectors, not from experiments in heavy state intervention.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment