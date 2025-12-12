403
Peru's Desert Fruit Boom Is Setting Records-And Testing The Country's Water Future
Peru has just posted its strongest agricultural export year in modern history, powered by an unlikely engine: the coastal desert. In Ica and other dry valleys, export farms now ship grapes, blueberries, avocados, and mangoes to distant markets when Northern Hemisphere growers are between seasons.
The shift started with 1990s reforms that made export agriculture easier to finance and run. Large firms then scaled technology-drip irrigation, water works, cold-chain packing, and new varieties suited to arid coastal conditions.
In less than two decades, Peru went from barely growing blueberries to global leadership; it overtook Chile in 2021 as the world's largest blueberry exporter. Formal payroll jobs expanded and wages rose as exporters competed for labor.
Yet smaller farmers often cannot match pay, keep workers, or fund irrigation, and many sell land to larger groups, speeding consolidation. Water is the central constraint. Ica receives little rain, so farms pump groundwater.
Peru's Desert Faces Water Crunch
ANA figures show the main aquifers are overdrawn: Ica has 189 million cubic meters considered exploitable versus 335 million abstracted; Villacurí 63 versus 228; Lanchas 28 versus 58.
Some parts of the basin report groundwater declines of up to 1.5 meters per year, pushing wells deeper-around 100 meters in some zones-while poorer settlements rely on trucked water and worry about salinity and contamination.
Regulators imposed restrictions in 2011 and adjusted the regime in 2025, but enforcement remains uneven and disputes spill into neighboring highland areas tied to transfers.
Trade shifts add pressure: a 10% U.S. tariff has nudged exporters to diversify, while the Chinese-controlled Chancay port is promoted as cutting shipping time to Asia to about 20 days.
Peru's desert miracle is now a governance test: keep the export machine running without draining the resource that makes the desert bloom.
