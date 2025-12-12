Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Feature Donald Trump, Bill Clinton And Others
The photos feature Epstein with numerous high-profile personalities. US President Donald Trump, Trump supporter Steve Bannon, former President Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, businessman Bill Gates, and director Woody Allen feature in the estate images.Photos highlight interactions
One image shows a younger Trump, then a New York real estate developer, posing with six women whose faces have been redacted. Another photograph shows Trump speaking with a woman as Epstein stands beside him.
Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or his sex trafficking network, but their past association is drawing scrutiny.
Another one shows Bill Clinton posing for a photo with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's girlfriend and co-conspirator.Earlier releases and Estate details
Earlier this month, Democrats had released photos and videos of Epstein's island. Those images showed the outdoor pool area, bedroom, a room with a dental chair, and a library containing a large desk and a blackboard with words like“power,”“truth,”“music,”“deception,”“intellectual,” and“political”.Upcoming deadlines
The latest photo release comes as the 30-day deadline approaches for the Department of Justice to provide Congress with the files it holds on Epstein. On November 19, Trump signed legislation requiring the DOJ to release these records to Congress.Grand jury records
In related developments, a federal judge in New York granted the DOJ's request to unseal grand jury records in Epstein's 2019 sex trafficking case. And, another judge ordered the release of grand jury records related to Ghislaine Maxwell.Also Read | Working Americans to receive up to $2,000 in tax refunds: Scott Bessent
