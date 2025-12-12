Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Signs Order Intended To Block States From Regulating AI

2025-12-12 03:17:07
(MENAFN- Asia Times) President Donald Trump signed an executive order that aims to preempt US states from enacting rules governing artificial intelligence, a major departure from the typical federalist structure of American government that Trump said was necessary because of the issue's high stakes.

In an Thursday evening signing ceremony in the Oval Office, Trump said the order would position the United States to win a competition with China to dominate the burgeoning AI industry. Coordinating policy among 50 different states would put the US at a disadvantage, Trump said, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping did not have similar restraints.

Asia Times

