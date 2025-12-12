Trump Signs Order Intended To Block States From Regulating AI

In an Thursday evening signing ceremony in the Oval Office, Trump said the order would position the United States to win a competition with China to dominate the burgeoning AI industry. Coordinating policy among 50 different states would put the US at a disadvantage, Trump said, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping did not have similar restraints.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.