Menassah Distribution Company Showcases A Fresh Vision Of Emirati Publications With 3,743 Books At The Jeddah International Book Fair

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah,December 2025: Reaffirming its mission to build a diverse distribution network that supports the presence of Emirati and Arab books across the region and the world, and to enrich Arabic readers' access to knowledge, Menassah Distribution Company is participating in the Jeddah International Book Fair. The fair, organised by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is one of the leading cultural platforms in the country and region.

Menassah's participation in this prestigious fair, which opened on 11 December and continues until 20 December, forms part of its efforts to promote Emirati literature and culture across the Arab region by providing wider sales and distribution channels for the works of Emirati publishers. The company also seeks to strengthen cultural cooperation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, underscoring the influential role of books in enhancing intellectual and cultural exchange.

At its stand, the company is showcasing the latest works from 104 Emirati publishing houses, presenting 3,743 books that reflect world-class quality and the fresh, forward-looking vision underpinning Emirati publishing. These works span 725 titles covering a broad range of knowledge fields and literary genres, catering to the diverse interests and preferences of readers.

Commenting on the significance of the participation, His Excellency Rashid Al Kous, Director-General of Menassah, emphasised that the Jeddah International Book Fair - an event that reinforces the city's position as a dynamic hub for literature, creativity and dialogue - serves as an important platform for showcasing Emirati literary and cultural output to a wide audience from across the region and beyond. He noted that the company's presence at this key event reflects its commitment to supporting the UAE's publishing sector and enriching the broader Arab cultural landscape.

He said:“At Menassah, we are committed to providing Arabic knowledge content from diverse sources and ensuring its accessibility to readers and enthusiasts through an extensive network and innovative solutions that meet the needs of Emirati publishers and authors. We are delighted to be part of this significant cultural event, enabling us to strengthen partnerships, broaden avenues of collaboration, and continue supporting Arab literature and its creators. We look forward to offering visitors unique worlds of creativity that are truly worth discovering.”

Menassah continues to develop modern distribution channels that reflect the spirit of contemporary publishing, opening new pathways for engagement between authors, publishers and distributors. Through an integrated ecosystem that includes production, design and distribution services, the company strives to reshape the printing, publishing and distribution landscape in the United Arab Emirates, advancing its reach across markets throughout the Arab world.