Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (CRVH) Engages Solutions Group Accounting To Accelerate Financial Transparency, Compliance, And Uplisting Initiatives

Los Angeles, California-- Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) ("Chilco River"), a dynamic beverage company focused on strategic growth in the alcohol sector including luxury tequila, premium bourbon and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail mixers announced today that it has engaged Solutions Group Accounting to lead a full-scale modernization of its accounting infrastructure, regulatory compliance systems, and strategic financial reporting.

Under the engagement, Solutions Group Accounting will provide comprehensive support in several critical areas, including:



Full-charge bookkeeping and monthly financial reconciliation

Creation and management of standardized OTC Markets reporting packages

Assistance with quarterly and annual disclosures, share structure updates, certifications, and issuer filings

Fractional CFO leadership for budgeting, forecasting, cash management, and capital strategy

PCAOB audit preparation and coordination to support Chilco River's path to becoming a fully reporting SEC issuer

Preparation and support for a 15c2-11 filing, enabling enhanced transparency and improved market maker engagement Strategic planning for a Reg A offering to facilitate future capital raises and investor accessibility

"As we continue evolving Chilco River into a stronger, more transparent, and more strategically positioned public company, bringing in a specialized accounting and compliance partner is essential," said Will Lovett, CEO of Chilco River. "Solutions Group Accounting has a proven track record with OTC issuers, and their expertise in audit readiness, regulatory filings, and fractional CFO leadership will accelerate our financial maturity and unlock new growth opportunities."

By partnering with Solutions Group Accounting, Chilco River aims to install the financial discipline and reporting infrastructure required to strengthen investor confidence, expand access to capital markets, and prepare the company for transformative initiatives including audit completion, uplisting readiness, and structured capitalization programs.

"Chilco River is entering a pivotal stage of expansion," added Lovett. "Solutions Group Accounting brings the operational rigor and regulatory experience we need to execute our compliance roadmap and position the company for long-term shareholder value."

What's Next

Chilco River enters this next chapter with significant momentum across its luxury tequila, premium bourbon, and ready-to-drink (RTD) product lines, each of which has shown strong early market traction and is now positioned for accelerated national expansion under the Company's growing platform. With the Excuse Wine & Spirits acquisition now complete, Chilco River is executing on a multi-layered growth strategy that includes new product rollouts, expanded distribution channels, and additional strategic transactions designed to strengthen its footprint in the premium alcohol sector. The Company expects to announce multiple major updates in the coming weeks and months , reflecting the substantial progress underway and reinforcing Chilco River's commitment to building a portfolio of high-impact, next-generation consumer beverage brands.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. is a dynamic beverage company focused on strategic growth within the alcohol sector, including luxury tequila, premium bourbon, and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail mixers. The Company is committed to building and scaling high-quality consumer beverage brands through innovation, strategic partnerships, and disciplined expansion across key markets.

About Excuse Wine & Spirits, Inc.

As a subsidiary of Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) Excuse Wine & Spirits, Inc. redefines drinking through handcrafted luxury tequilas, premium bourbon whiskey, ready-to-drink cocktail mixers. Each product is intentionally designed to elevate meaningful moments crafted as carefully as the lives you're celebrating.

About Solutions Group Accounting Firm

Solutions Group Accounting Firm is a full-service outsourced finance partner that delivers comprehensive accounting, tax, and advisory solutions tailored for growth-oriented companies, including publicly traded and investor-backed entities. SGAF offers bookkeeping, payroll, monthly financial reporting, tax planning and preparation, strategic tax advisory, fractional CFO & FP&A support, business valuations, and quality of earnings analysis.