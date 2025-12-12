Zelensky Briefed On Defense Of Kupiansk, Ongoing Clearing Operations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He shared the update on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“During a meeting with the warriors of the 2nd Battalion of the 101st Separate Guard Brigade of the General Staff named after Colonel General Hennadii Vorobiov, I received a briefing on the defense of Kupiansk and the situation in that part of the city where clearing operations against Russian invaders are currently underway,” Zelensky said.

He added that the discussion also covered the types of weapons the brigade is using, the work of drone teams, and coordination with the Defense Forces' unmanned systems units.

“I thank the defenders for their service and for everything they do. I am grateful to have this opportunity to personally thank the warriors for defending Kupiansk and this sector, to honor them with state awards, and to congratulate the defenders on Land Forces Day. When the Russians boast about some fictional achievements, we take pride in our real warriors and their real accomplishments,” the President said.

Zelensky also visited the command post of the Kupiansk tactical group, where he was briefed on the frontline situation – the progress of search-and-destroy operations against remaining enemy forces in Kupiansk and the ongoing defense of the city.

He noted that the conversation also touched on the needs of the troops, ensuring stable logistics, and their experience in rapid evacuation of the wounded, including with ground-based robotic systems.“We will certainly follow up on everything,” Zelensky assured.

The President presented the defenders with state honors, including the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky (I–III classes), the Order“For Courage” (III class), and the medal“For Military Service to Ukraine.”

“I am grateful to our warriors for the meeting. Thank you for your service, for defending our state and our sovereignty, for who you are, and for what you do every day. You are our strongest security guarantee – and our weapon,” he said.

Defense forces clear Yuvileiny microdistrict in Kupiansk of Russian forces

As reported, Zelensky visited Kupiansk earlier today. In an address from the frontline city, he stressed that achieving results on the battlefield is essential for achieving diplomatic results for Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine