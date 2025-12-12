Russia Attacks Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, stated this on Telegram.

He said that in the Nikopol district, Russian forces used heavy artillery and FPV drones to strike the district center as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities. This caused several fires.

A five-story building, two private houses, an enterprise, and solar panels were damaged. A car was destroyed.

In the Synelnykove district, the Russians struck the Pokrovske community with a glide bomb. Residential buildings were damaged.

The enemy attacked the Zelenodolsk community of the Kryvyi Rih district with an FPV drone.

Windows and the facade of an educational institution were damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones during the night, killing one person and injuring four others.