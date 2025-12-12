National Security Advisers From Ukraine, US, European Countries Discuss Further Steps Of Peace Plan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported this on Facebook.

"Today, we held a videoconference in the format of national security advisors from Ukraine, the United States, and our European partners. We discussed further alignment of positions, security issues, and the next steps in advancing the peace plan. I briefed the President of Ukraine on the results," Umerov noted.

According to Umerov, work continues in several practical areas in parallel. In Europe, preparations are underway for a defense group focused on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine. Representatives of the Defense Forces, the intelligence community, and the security sector are involved in this process.

In the United States, a governmental working group from the economic bloc, coordinated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, is working on issues of recovery, development, and investment.

In the near future, meetings on this issue are planned in New York. This, he said, is an important component in forming the state's long-term resilience.

Umerov emphasized that "All these formats are part of a unified process of constant coordination with our partners. The goal remains unchanged: to bring the real end of the war closer and to define the steps that will make peace for Ukraine just, and security and recovery guaranteed."

As Ukrinform reported, in recent days the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting in London with the leaders of the E3 – Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. After this, it was announced that European partners are preparing proposals for a peace settlement, which will soon be delivered to the US leadership.

