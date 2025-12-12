Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Uzbek Delegates Visit Commando Military Unit (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On December 12, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and Minister of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev visited the commando military units together with Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Viktor Mahmudov, and the Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, who are on an official visit to Azerbaijan, T rend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, flowers were laid at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev located in the territory of the military unit, and the memory of the Great Leader was honored.

Colonel General Hasanov, together with the Uzbek military delegation, toured the firing range, soldiers' barracks, weapons room, warehouse, and canteen and got acquainted with the conditions created for the personnel.

After viewing the simulation system presented by the Ministry of Defense Industry in the military unit's sports hall, the guests observed the training of the servicemen.

Activities of the commandos on the mountain commando rappel tower and on the scout trail were demonstrated to the representatives.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), weapons, auto vehicles, specialized equipment, and other combat means produced by the Ministry of Defense Industry and military industry companies were presented to the guests. Then weapons, ammunition, equipment, and combat vehicles available in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army were shown to the Uzbek delegation, and detailed information about their tactical-technical characteristics was provided.

The visit is of great importance for further strengthening mutual cooperation, expanding the exchange of experience, and developing relations between the defense authorities of the two countries.