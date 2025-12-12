Women Around The Globe Turn To Dear Wealthy Me As A New Blueprint For Midlife Prosperity

MENAFN - GetNews) Women around the globe are turning to Dear Wealthy Me as a new model for midlife prosperity. Blending neuroscience and spiritual law, Tasha Batts guides readers through identity-based wealth creation. With global momentum and cross-category rankings, the book is reshaping how women approach wealth, ease, and reinvention.







As identity-based transformation becomes one of the fastest-growing conversations in women's personal development, Dear Wealthy Me by wealth mentor Tasha Batts is emerging as a global touchstone for women seeking prosperity rooted not in effort, but in self-concept. The book's international traction-spanning the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and readers across multiple continents-signals a shift in how midlife women approach money, self-worth, and possibility.

Since its release, Dear Wealthy Me has earned multiple No. 1 Hot New Release distinctions and two No. 1 Best Seller wins in highly competitive Amazon categories. Its sustained international momentum signals a growing demand for integrated frameworks that help women rewire scarcity patterns and create inner-led pathways to abundance.

“Midlife is not a decline-it's an unlocking,” Batts says.“Women have decades of resilience, intuition, and lived experience, yet they've often built their lives inside identities that were never designed for ease. When a woman upgrades her identity, everything else changes.”

The book outlines a 30-day pathway of identity recalibration grounded in neuroscience and spiritual law. Readers engage in daily activations, guided reflections, and nervous-system practices that support a shift from survival to calm abundance. These principles resonate widely with global readers who share similar conditioning patterns around work, worth, and pressure.

Batts' philosophy-what she calls “evidence-based manifestation” -pulls from research in neuroplasticity, behavioral conditioning, and cognitive reframing. She integrates these scientific foundations with feminine prosperity principles emphasizing intuition, emotional safety, and alignment.

Her Wealthy Me Immersion program has already helped women collectively manifest more than $165 million, including 17 documented millionaires, demonstrating the real-world impact of identity transformation and nervous-system recalibration.

“Women are realizing they don't have a money problem-they have an identity that was trained to survive, not thrive,” Batts says.“Once that shifts, money follows.”

Women across continents are responding to the book's structured yet compassionate approach. Many describe the experience as a turning point after years of burnout or feeling misaligned with traditional definitions of success.

Industry observers point to Dear Wealthy Me as part of a broader international movement redefining wealth for midlife women-one that values internal coherence, emotional well-being, and sustainable prosperity.

About Tasha Batts

Tasha Batts (formerly known as Tasha Chen) is a globally recognized wealth mentor and founder of Dear Wealthy Me. Her work merges neuroscience, spiritual law, and feminine prosperity principles to help women enter their Wealthy Era. Her clients have collectively manifested more than $165 million, including 17 documented millionaires.