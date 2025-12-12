Dear Wealthy Me Surges Internationally As Women Embrace Identity-Based Wealth Creation

MENAFN - GetNews) Dear Wealthy Me continues its international rise as women embrace Tasha Batts' identity-based approach to wealth. The book charts in top categories across the U.S., U.K., and Canada, blending neuroscience and spirituality to help women shift from survival to prosperity. Batts' evidence-based methods have helped clients manifest over $165 million.







Dear Wealthy Me, the newest book by transformational wealth mentor Tasha Batts, continues its strong global performance, climbing international Amazon charts as women across the world adopt her identity-based approach to wealth, ease, and personal transformation.

Following its multi-category No. 1 Hot New Release and two No. 1 Best Seller wins in the United States, Dear Wealthy Me has expanded its footprint, earning top-tier rankings in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, placing the title among the upper echelon of Kindle books across several behavioral science, psychology, and spiritual growth categories.

Batts attributes the book's international momentum to a universal truth shared by women navigating midlife transitions:

“Wealth is no longer just about money-it's about who you are willing to become,” she says.“Women everywhere are realizing they don't have to push harder. They can align with a version of themselves that naturally creates the results they desire.”

Dear Wealthy Me blends neuroscience, spiritual law, and feminine prosperity principles to guide women through a 30-day identity recalibration process. Using practical exercises and daily activations, Batts teaches readers how to release ingrained scarcity patterns, regulate the nervous system, and rewire neural pathways to support ease-based wealth expansion.

Her framework, described as “evidence-based manifestation,” is rooted in neuroplasticity research and cognitive behavioral principles, combined with spiritual alignment practices that help women break long-held survival-mode conditioning.

The success of Dear Wealthy Me reflects the growing demand for transformation tools that address both the psychological and energetic barriers to prosperity-especially for women in their 40s, 50s, and 60s seeking reinvention, stability, and meaningful success.

Batts' results demonstrate the power of her approach. Through her Wealthy Me Immersion program, clients have collectively manifested more than $165 million, including 17 documented millionaires, by shifting identity, releasing emotional pressure, and adopting a new wealth narrative.

“Women are tired of burning out to prove themselves,” Batts says.“When they choose a new identity-one rooted in worthiness, joy, and ease-their entire financial reality begins to expand.”

Industry observers note the significance of a book charting simultaneously in cognitive psychology, behavioral science, neuroscience, spiritual growth, and goddess spirituality categories, calling the cross-disciplinary reach“rare and culturally relevant.”

As global readership continues to grow, Dear Wealthy Me is shaping a new conversation about what wealth looks like for women in midlife-one centered on inner transformation, not external achievement.

About Tasha Batts

Tasha Batts (formerly known as Tasha Chen) is a globally recognized wealth mentor and founder of Dear Wealthy Me. Her work merges neuroscience, spiritual law, and feminine prosperity principles to help women step into their Wealthy Era. Her clients have collectively manifested more than $165 million, including 17 documented millionaires.