Tasha Batts' Dear Wealthy Me Debuts As No. 1 Hot New Release In Multiple Amazon Categories

Tasha Batts' book, Dear Wealthy Me, debuted as a No. 1 Hot New Release in three Amazon categories and earned No. 1 Best Seller status in two more. Blending neuroscience and spirituality, the book guides women into identity-based wealth. Batts' global movement continues as readers embrace ease, alignment, and a new era of prosperity.







Dear Wealthy Me, the newest book from transformational wealth mentor Tasha Batts, has made a powerful entrance on Amazon, debuting as a No. 1 Hot New Release across three major categories and achieving No. 1 Best Seller status in two competitive fields.

The book reached the top positions in:



No. 1 Hot New Release - New Age / Goddesses (U.S.)

No. 1 Hot New Release - Behavioral Sciences / Cognitive Psychology (U.S.)

No. 1 Hot New Release - Cognitive Neuroscience & Neuropsychology (U.S.)

No. 1 Best Seller - Cognitive Neuroscience & Neuropsychology (U.S.) No. 1 Best Seller - Religion & Spirituality / New Age / Goddesses (U.S.)

Batts' rapid multi-category climb reflects the distinct positioning of Dear Wealthy Me, which blends identity-based prosperity training with neuroscience, spiritual principles, and midlife reinvention.

“Women are stepping into a new era where wealth is not earned through exhaustion-it's created through alignment,” Batts says.“When we change the identity we operate from, the results change-effortlessly.”

The book's early traction also includes international momentum, charting as a top seller in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, with rankings placing it within the top performance tiers of Kindle ebooks in each region. The global crossover further reinforces Batts' core message: that wealth, worthiness, and identity are universal conversations for women navigating midlife transitions.

Dear Wealthy Me guides readers through 30 days of mindset shifts and practical activations designed to help women dismantle scarcity patterns and step into ease-based prosperity. The blend of neuroscience and spiritual law-what Batts calls“evidence-based manifestation”-has become a cornerstone of her work with clients.

Her Wealthy Me Immersion program has already helped women collectively manifest more than $165 million, including 17 new millionaires, through a combination of identity recoding, nervous-system recalibration, and structured wealth expansion practices.

“What we're seeing is a movement,” Batts says.“Women are done with hustle. They want wealth without sacrificing themselves. They want a life that feels like freedom, not pressure.”

Industry watchers note that the book's performance across both scientific and spiritual categories reflects a rising demand for integrated approaches to wealth creation-particularly among women in their 40s, 50s, and 60s seeking reinvention, stability, and joy after decades of high-output living.

The book also aligns with broader trends in cognitive and behavioral science around neuroplasticity, identity formation, and emotional regulation, areas increasingly recognized as essential components of financial and personal transformation.

As Dear Wealthy Me continues its upward trajectory, Batts remains focused on supporting women through the transition from survival-driven living to identity-led prosperity.

To learn more or take the free identity assessment, visit DearWealthyMe.

About Tasha Batts

Tasha Batts (formerly known as Tasha Chen) is a globally recognized wealth mentor and founder of Dear Wealthy Me. Her signature approach integrates neuroscience and spirituality to help women step into their Wealthy Era. Her clients have collectively manifested more than $165 million, including 17 documented millionaires. Dear Wealthy Me is her newest book and is available worldwide.