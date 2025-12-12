New Year, Wealthy You: Tasha Batts Redefines Success In Program And Book 'Dear Wealthy Me'

MENAFN - GetNews) “Wealth isn't about effort anymore-it's about identity,” says Batts.“When women align science and spirit, they activate the frequency of wealth. It's not about chasing success; it's about becoming the woman who attracts it.”







As the new year approaches, women everywhere are seeking something more meaningful than another resolution. Entrepreneur and wealth mentor Tasha Batts, founder of Dear Wealthy Me, is leading a movement that blends science and spirituality to help women in their 40s, 50s, and 60s create next-level wealth with ease, joy, and freedom.

Batts' groundbreaking book, Dear Wealthy Me, invites readers to reimagine wealth as something that begins within-not in the bank account, but in the brain and the belief system.

“Wealth isn't about effort anymore-it's about identity,” says Batts.“When women align science and spirit, they activate the frequency of wealth. It's not about chasing success; it's about becoming the woman who attracts it.”

Through her signature program, The Wealthy Me Immersion, Batts has helped women collectively manifest more than $165 million in wealth, with 17 women reaching millionaire status. Her identity-based approach combines neuroscience, quantum principles, and spiritual alignment to help women rewire their brains and step into their wealthy selves.

Her book expands on that framework with practical exercises and real-life stories that show women how to build prosperity from the inside out. It also explores how the brain's neural pathways can be reshaped to support abundance and joy rather than survival and stress.

“Midlife isn't the end of the story-it's the Wealthy Era,” Batts says.“We've spent decades proving ourselves. Now it's time to prosper with ease.”

Batts' teachings are resonating globally as more women trade burnout for balance. Her message-that wealth and ease can coexist-is reshaping how women lead, live, and give.

To learn more or take the free quiz,“Which Version of Your Wealthy Self Is Ready to Rise?” visit DearWealthyMe.

About Tasha Batts

Tasha Batts (formerly known as Tasha Chen) is the founder of Dear Wealthy Me and a globally recognized wealth mentor who helps women step into their Wealthy Era through the integration of neuroscience and spirituality. Her clients have manifested more than $165 million collectively, with 17 reaching millionaire status. Her book, Dear Wealthy Me, is now available worldwide.