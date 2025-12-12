From Poetry To Sci-Fi: Charissa Ong Ty's Debut Novel,“Pseudo Immortals,” Reignites The Lost Spark Of The Human Quest For Immortality.

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Pseudo Immortals By Charissa Ong Ty"Charissa Ong Ty, award-winning poet and founder of Penwings Publishing, releases her sci-fi novel“Pseudo Immortals.” Set in a near-future world where immortality can be purchased, the story follows Sheila Patel and Flynn Murr as they uncover a conspiracy challenging the meaning of life, death, and digital consciousness. Blending poetic depth with futuristic tension, the novel delivers emotion, action, and existential insight

Charissa Ong Ty, award winning poet with a tech background in PlayStation, breaks yet another glass ceiling with the release of her new Sci-fi novel“ Pseudo Immortals”. The visionary author is known for testing boundaries of literature with her own life experience and an impressive grasp on words, both in the world of poetry and now, in fiction.

Set in a near-future society where immortality is no longer a dream but a purchasable product, Pseudo Immortals follows Sheila Patel, a Pseudo Immortal sustained by bionic enhancements, and Flynn Murr into a maze of advanced technology, high stakes, and criminal secrets. Together, they uncover a corporate conspiracy that blurs the lines between life, death, and digital consciousness.

Charissa's poetic background, merged with her technical knowledge, brings emotional texture and philosophical weight to the novel: themes of purpose, transformation, mortality, and existentialism resonate through every chapter.

The story is described by early readers as It's the Murderbot Diaries meets The Office. Tackling existentialism head-on, the story is a hopeful dystopian setup with a combination of humor, action, and bleak odds. If you liked Murderbot Diaries, you'll like Pseudo-Immortals.

She turned heartbreak into handwriting, and thousands listened.

Charissa Ong Ty's publishing journey is full of rejection and disappointment. Yet, she never gave up. Every rejection fueled her motivation, and every closed door brought her closer to building her own house. She founded her own publishing company,“Penwings Publishing,” at the young age of just 24 years old, no longer seeking approval from others but making and following her own path. With a sales record of 60,000 copies of her poetry books, she proved the credibility of her talent and determination to the world.

“ Pseudo Immortals” is now available worldwide on Amazon Kindle as a thrilling descent into the world of immortality and questionable morality.