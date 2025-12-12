Nuphy Announces Christmas Lineup Featuring Keyboards Designed For Work, Play, And Creativity

MENAFN - GetNews) NuPhy today announced its 2025 Christmas lineup, highlighting a curated selection of keyboards designed to support a wide range of modern workflows. From developers and designers to students, mobile workers, and competitive gamers, the new seasonal recommendations showcase NuPhy's focus on practical performance, cross-platform flexibility, and thoughtfully refined typing experiences.







This Christmas collection features distinct models engineered with precise data to back their targeted use cases.

For the minimalist and mobile professional, the Air75 V3 stands out with its 13.2mm ultra-slim profile and lightweight design of approximately 700 grams. It offers an exceptional battery life of up to 1200 hours (backlight off), making it the perfect companion for crafting year-end reviews on the go or typing up Christmas letters from anywhere in the home.







Users looking to create a cozy, immersive winter setup will find a match in the Halo Series. Its signature 360-degree perimeter lighting can be customized with dynamic effects, from falling snowflakes to warm candlelight themes, instantly elevating the Christmas ambiance. Coupled with its Gasket-mounted structure and premium PBT keycaps, it ensures every keystroke is both comfortable and acoustically pleasing, ideal for long writing sessions or enjoying multimedia entertainment.







Competitive gamers are directed to the Flagship WH80 Magnetic Switch Gaming Keyboard. Wireless latency is approximately 0.2 ms, and with dual 8K polling, wired latency reaches 0.125 ms. This guarantees pinpoint accuracy and split-second responses during intense Christmas gaming sessions.







For players who seek ultimate personalization and the joy of modification, the Kick75 is itself a platform of possibilities. Inspired by an“Odyssey” gaming aesthetic, it offers a deeply customizable experience: users can not only freely choose their switches but also easily switch between standard-height and low-profile configurations by purchasing accessory kits. Adding to this, NuPhy officially provides 3D-printable model files for the knob, allowing enthusiasts to create and print truly unique knob designs. This enables every Kick75 to be completely reimagined, inside and out, making it a Christmas gift that carries a unique story and personal aesthetic, shaped by the hands of the giver or the owner.







"The Christmas season is about sharing joy and thoughtful connections. A great tool should extend that value well beyond the festivities," said a spokesperson for NuPhy. "We design our keyboards not just as Christmas gifts, but as lasting companions. Whether it's powering through a New Year's project or enjoying moments of play, we aim for NuPhy to be a seamless and delightful part of enhancing daily productivity and enjoyment for hundreds of days to come."

The NuPhy 2025 Christmas Gift Season is now active from December 8 and runs through December 25. Visit the official website to explore the full collection, limited-time offers, and details on complimentary Christmas gifts.

About NuPhy

NuPhy is a design-driven brand focused on creating mechanical keyboards that blend aesthetic minimalism, structural innovation, and a refined typing experience. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, user-centric input devices for a global community.