Digital Eryndor Bags International Mandate, To Drive Strategic SEO For Dubai-Based Fin-Wiser Advisory
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, December 12, 2025: Digital Eryndor, a dynamic and fast-growing digital marketing agency based in Mumbai, has proudly announced a pivotal international client win: the appointment as the exclusive SEO partner for Fin-Wiser Advisory. Fin-Wiser Advisory, a specialist firm headquartered in Sharjah, Dubai, offers high-level corporate financial advisory solutions and rigorous financial modeling training. The firm has entirely outsourced its organic growth strategy to Digital Eryndor with a clear objective: to significantly enhance its global discoverability and strengthen its digital authority among key financial decision-makers worldwide.
Fin-Wiser Advisory serves a critical function, providing specialized expertise in valuation, financial modeling, and bespoke advisory services to investment firms, corporate bodies, and finance teams tailored to complex organizational requirements. By entrusting Digital Eryndor with its complete SEO mandate, the company aims to establish a dominant online presence among users actively seeking expert financial modeling consultants and specialized financial advisory training solutions across high-value markets including the UAE, KSA, USA, UK, and Singapore.
Digital Eryndor's strategy encompasses a detailed roadmap that includes deep technical SEO optimization, comprehensive site performance enhancement, content and authority building aligned specifically with B2B user intent, and analytics-driven reporting to ensure every action is tied to a measurable business outcome. This also involves developing a nuanced keyword strategy that captures sophisticated financial search demand across the targeted international geographies.
Rushikesh Kulkarni, Founder of Digital Eryndor, spoke on the significance of the partnership and the agency's strategic approach, reflecting a commitment to national capability and international impact. "Being selected by Fin-Wiser Advisory is a testament to the trust and transparent execution we prioritize, and it underscores the global capabilities of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' digital ecosystem," Kulkarni stated. "Our focus goes beyond merely driving traffic; we are dedicated to building a sustainable, powerful organic visibility platform through strategic SEO execution that robustly supports their critical B2B positioning and consistently delivers high-value, intent-led traffic that converts into business growth."
This strategic collaboration underscores Digital Eryndor's expanding global footprint and solidifies its reputation as a performance-led growth partner capable of navigating the complexities of international B2B digital marketing. A spokesperson from Fin-Wiser Advisory confirmed their confidence, noting that they specifically sought a digital partner who demonstrated the clarity, transparency, and structured approach needed to effectively understand and execute for their niche category and B2B audience.
About Fin-Wiser Advisory
Fin-Wiser Advisory is a Sharjah, Dubai-based firm specializing in corporate financial advisory and tailored financial modeling training. The company supports businesses with practical, decision-focused financial expertise and customized solutions designed to meet complex organizational needs across the Middle East and globally.
About Digital Eryndor
Digital Eryndor is an AI-enabled digital marketing agency based in Mumbai, India, offering strategic SEO, digital strategy, and growth solutions for B2B and enterprise brands. The agency prides itself on transparency and measurable outcomes, helping businesses scale organically through future-ready digital execution.
