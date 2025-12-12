403
Jordan Cruises Into Arab Cup Semi-Finals After Beating Iraq 1-0
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Jordan's team have qualified for the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup championship semi-finals in Qatar after beating Iraq 1-0 on Friday.
In the first half, Jordan scored the only goal from a penalty in the 41st minute.
Algeria and the UAE play tonight in the quarterfinals of the tournament which runs until December 18.
Besides, Jordan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia have also booked their places in the semi-finals. (end)
