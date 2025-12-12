403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Airways: Possible Temporary Diversions Of Some Incoming Flights
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways on Friday alerted passengers to the possibility of temporarily diverting some incoming flights bound for Kuwait International Airport until weather conditions improve, due to the current unstable weather affecting the country.
The airline said on its official account on the social media platform X that any potential diversions would be temporary, noting that in such cases, arriving and departing flights from Kuwait International Airport would be rescheduled accordingly.
It added that updates will be sent to passengers using the contact information provided in their tickets, expressing appreciation for their understanding and cooperation regarding circumstances beyond the airline's control.
Kuwait Airways clarified that customers may contact its service center for further inquiries at (171) from within Kuwait, or at +96524345555 (ext. 171) from outside Kuwait. Inquiries may also be made via the WhatsApp service at +96522200171. (end)
md
The airline said on its official account on the social media platform X that any potential diversions would be temporary, noting that in such cases, arriving and departing flights from Kuwait International Airport would be rescheduled accordingly.
It added that updates will be sent to passengers using the contact information provided in their tickets, expressing appreciation for their understanding and cooperation regarding circumstances beyond the airline's control.
Kuwait Airways clarified that customers may contact its service center for further inquiries at (171) from within Kuwait, or at +96524345555 (ext. 171) from outside Kuwait. Inquiries may also be made via the WhatsApp service at +96522200171. (end)
md
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment