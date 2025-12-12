MOVA Highlights Key Vision For 2026 On-Chain Payments And RWA Settlement At Tokenpost Gala Dinner 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the TokenPost Gala Dinner 2025, attended by Korea's five major blockchain associations, members of the National Assembly's Political Affairs Committee, and leading global Web3 institutions, next-generation payment-focused public chaintook the stage as an invited project. The company's CEO and CSO delivered two keynote presentations outlining major trends shaping the blockchain and digital asset markets heading into 2026.

The event is widely regarded as a pivotal annual milestone where policy, technology, and capital intersect within Korea's Web3 industry. MOVA's formal participation and presentations underscored its growing influence in global payments and on-chain settlement infrastructure.

MOVA CEO: On-Chain Settlement Is Becoming Core Financial Infrastructure

MOVA CEO Wael Muhaisen opened the session with a keynote address reviewing the evolution of global payment systems and blockchain infrastructure over the past year. He noted that as stablecoin adoption expands and regulatory frameworks become clearer, blockchain technology is rapidly transitioning into real financial applications.

Wael stated:“Blockchain is shifting from a speculative infrastructure to a settlement layer for the real economy. To support cross-border payments and institutional-scale asset flows, the underlying chain must meet requirements for stability, auditability, and high performance.”

During his presentation, he highlighted MOVA's major 2025 achievements:

Successful engineering implementation of the HyperDAG high-performance architecture

Financial-grade stability demonstrated on the mainnet

New institutional and RWA ecosystem partners onboarded

Continuous development and testing of compliance modules

Wael emphasized that MOVA will continue advancing on-chain settlement pilots with partners across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, ensuring the network meets regulatory and institutional-use standards.









MOVA CSO: Stablecoins, Compliance, and Institutional-Grade Chains Will Define 2026

Following the CEO's remarks, MOVA CSO Jerry presented a session titled“2026 Web3 Industry Outlook,” offering an analytical overview of global market trends.

Jerry identified three major macro trends expected to dominate 2026:

Stablecoins will expand their role in cross-border payments and on-chain clearing.

Compliance requirements will become essential for Web3 products and public chain partnerships.

Institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure will enter a rapid growth phase.

He explained how MOVA's architecture aligns with these trajectories: The HyperDAG engine significantly increases transaction concurrency

Modular compliance components support auditability and regulatory alignment

Native mechanisms enable stablecoin issuance and RWA tokenization

Jerry also announced MOVA's 2026 ecosystem roadmap, which includes expanding partnerships with payment institutions, deepening RWA integration, and supporting developers and enterprise applications.

“For Web3 to expand into larger economic systems, speed, finality, and security must become the foundational entry requirements,” he noted.





MOVA's Participation Reinforces the Growing Focus on On-Chain Payments and Institutional Infrastructure

The event brought together the central pillars of Korea's blockchain industry, including leaders from major associations, legislators, financial groups, and global public chains. MOVA's perspective and roadmap sparked extended discussion among participants regarding payments, public-chain regulation, and RWA adoption.

Industry observers noted that MOVA's presence reflects several key trends:

On-chain payments are emerging as a major focus for global institutions.

Next-generation public chains are shifting from purely technical narratives to real-world financial use cases.

Korea and the broader Asian market are becoming important testbeds for institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure.

As regulatory frameworks, technological capabilities, and institutional demand continue converging worldwide, on-chain payments and digital asset settlement are entering a new phase of development. MOVA's technical direction and global strategy presented at the event offer the industry a blueprint for infrastructure aligned with real-world financial requirements.

