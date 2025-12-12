Tadbeer Mountain Gate Center: A Leader In Domestic Worker Services

Operating from Dubai, the centre has earned a reputation built on trust and consistency

As the UAE continues to modernise and regulate the domestic workforce sector, Mountain Gate Tadbeer Center has positioned itself as a leading, dependable name in delivering safe, legal, and transparent domestic staffing solutions. Operating from Dubai, the centre has earned a reputation built on trust, consistency, and uncompromising compliance with UAE labor laws.

For many families, hiring a domestic worker can be a complex journey involving recruitment, documentation, and ongoing legal responsibilities. Mountain Gate Tadbeer simplifies this process through a model that prioritises clarity, accountability, and long-term support - ensuring that households receive not just workers, but complete peace of mind.

Mountain Gate Center is built on a foundation of professionalism and full legal compliance. The center is officially licensed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) and strictly follows all regulations governing domestic workers in the UAE. Every step - from recruitment and skill verification to visa issuance and renewal - is conducted transparently and securely.

All operations are conducted under a strict legal framework, protecting both families and domestic workers while eliminating the risks associated with unlicensed providers.

A focus on long-term residency solutions

In recent years, Mountain Gate Tadbeer has become particularly known for its two-year residence visa package, designed for clients who may not meet the requirements for personal sponsorship under UAE law. This service has quickly become one of the centre's most sought-after offerings, ensuring that families can rely on a stable, long-term domestic staffing arrangement without complications or delays.

By managing every legal requirement - from Emirates ID and medical fitness to health insurance and contract preparation - the centre delivers a process that is smooth, fast, and error-free, allowing clients to avoid the challenges commonly associated with unlicenced channels.

The center provides end-to-end domestic staffing solutions, including:



Recruitment of qualified and trained domestic workers: housemaids, nannies, cleaners, cooks, and private nurses.

Skill verification and background checks to ensure reliability and high competence.

Personalised consultations to match workers with each household's specific requirements.

Preparation of official employment contracts in full compliance with UAE law.

Arrangement of mandatory health insurance and medical check-ups. Full administrative support, including salary processing, ministry approvals, and ongoing coordination with government authorities.

Two-years visa sponsorship package

The two-year visa package has become the centre's signature service in recent years, providing:



Complete preparation of all legal documents: employment contracts, Emirates ID, medical fitness, and health insurance.

Fast and precise coordination with government authorities to ensure smooth and error-free visa issuance.

Renewal and follow-up services to maintain continuous employment without delays or issues.

Full compliance with UAE labor laws while simplifying legal procedures for families. This package offers clients peace of mind and full legal security, making long-term domestic staffing safe, smooth, and hassle-free.

Why families choose mountain gate



Official MOHRE licence with full compliance to UAE laws.

All-in-one solutions: recruitment, contracts, two-year visa, insurance, and administrative support.

Trained and trustworthy domestic staff, carefully selected to meet the highest standards of quality.

Full transparency in all operations, with clear contracts and upfront fees.

15 years of proven experience in delivering accurate, high-quality services. Nationwide service for Emirati and expatriate families, with personalized support for each household

For more information, call on +971 4 401 8888 or visit: .