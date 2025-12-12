Watch: 200 Robots Assemble 15-Floor Abu Dhabi Building In Just 12 Days

The UAE is constantly pushing boundaries in the real estate development area, and this new building coming up in Abu Dhabi is a testament to that.

If you thought building a multi-storeyed high-rise takes months, if not years, Eagle Hills Abu Dhabi will force you to rethink.

The 15-floor building, with zero concrete, has been made in just 12 days, with 200 robots working in precision to put it together.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills, posted a video showing how the building was 'assembled' in record time. The time-lapse video shows how it was about 12-floor high on day four, with more storeys added in the next few days.

The video showed cranes bringing in separate units, which are then placed on top of each other to build the floors, 'assembling' the high-rise, instead of building it with concrete.

The Eagle Hills property is a 100 per cent energy efficient, sound insulated building crafted with future-ready technology. The video called it "a breakthrough in modern modular construction."

Take a look:

The Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company has also partnered with Al Ain City Municipality to unveil a transformative new chapter for Al Ain Oasis, reintroducing one of the UAE's most treasured historic landscapes as a serene, year-round destination.

Blending food, landscape, and leisure into a seamless visitor journey, the destination offers distinctive outdoor dining experiences overlooking verdant greenery and thoughtfully designed communal spaces.