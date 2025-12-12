Kerala Actress Assault Case: Pulsar Suni, 5 Other Convicts Sentenced To 20 Years' Jail

In the Kerala actress assault case, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court has sentenced six convicts to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court found the accused guilty of kidnapping with intent to rape (IPC 366), criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B) and gang rape (IPC 376D). Each convict has also been fined Rs50,000, and failure to pay will result in an additional one year imprisonment.

The first accused Pulsar Suni received an extra 5-year sentence under the IT Act, but the court clarified that all sentences will run concurrently. The verdict was delivered by Judge Honey M. Varghese.

The other convicts found guilty are: Marting Antony, B Manikandan, VP Vijeesh, H Saleem, and C Pradeep.

The court also directed that the copy of the pen drive containing the visuals be kept in safe custody by investigating officer Baiju Paulose.

Earlier, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court acquitted prominent Malayalam actor Dileep of the charges of orchestrating the abduction and rape of a leading South Indian actress eight years ago.