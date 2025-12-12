The Great AI Reckoning Is Beginning For Investors - Profit Checks Are Coming

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group,

An AI reckoning is set to define investing in 2026 and it starts now, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations.

The warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group comes as artificial intelligence names slid again in premarket trading on Friday, extending losses into a third consecutive session.

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) was down 1.3%, Nvidia(Nasdaq: NVDA ) and Micron ( Nasdaq: MU) each fell 0.9%, and CoreWeave dropped 1.4% in early trading.

The weakness followed a sharp sell-off the previous day, when Oracle ended the session roughly 11% lower after revenue missed expectations. The damage spread across the AI complex even as broader Wall Street pushed higher, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 closing at fresh records while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.26%.

Nigel Green, Chief Executive of deVere Group, says:

The recent sell-off highlights how quickly sentiment can change when expectations are not met. Oracle's earnings miss and the scale of its investment commitments have forced investors to reassess how long they are willing to wait for returns.

The reaction has rippled through AI-linked stocks, reinforcing a broader rotation out of technology and into other areas of the market that currently offer clearer visibility on cash flows.

explains the deVere chief executive.

This recalibration comes at a critical moment for the sector. After years in which enthusiasm alone could support premium valuations, the focus is narrowing to operational discipline and profitability.

The split is already evident within large technology names. Some firms are demonstrating tighter control over spending and clearer links between AI deployment and earnings growth.

Others are encountering resistance as shareholders push back against rising costs and uncertain payoff periods. The result is growing dispersion within the sector, even as headline indices continue to reach new highs.

Nigel Green notes.

The implications extend beyond individual earnings reports. AI has become central to corporate strategy across industries, but the investment environment is becoming less forgiving. Boards and executives are under pressure to show restraint, prioritisation and measurable outcomes.

Policy and geopolitical considerations are adding further scrutiny. With President Donald Trump shaping the current US policy agenda, export controls, domestic supply-chain priorities, and national security considerations are influencing how companies plan and invest.

These factors are increasingly reflected in valuations and forward guidance.

He concludes:

