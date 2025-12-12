Dow Hits Record High As EUR/JPY Grinds Higher And US Natural Gas Prices Drop

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Macro update ​US equities set new records:

​The S&P 500 posted its first record closing high since October, rising 0.21%, while the Dow also finished at a fresh peak, supported by a rotation away from richly valued AI stocks following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate cut.

​Rotation beneath the surface:

​Financials and materials led advances within the S&P 500, while technology shares declined, leaving the index trading at around 22 times forward earnings - down from October but still above its 10-year average.

​Tech remains dominant year to date:

​Despite the recent shift, the Nasdaq 100 is still up more than 22% this year, comfortably ahead of the S&P 500's roughly 17% gain, highlighting the continued leadership of large-cap technology in 2025.

​Broadcom weighs on AI sentiment:

​Broadcom forecast stronger-than-expected revenue but cautioned that quarterly margins would weaken, pushing the stock about 5% lower in after-hours trade and adding to broader caution around AI-linked names.

​Japan tracks Wall Street higher:

​The Nikkei 225 climbed 1.4% and the Topix closed at a record high, extending weekly gains as investors welcomed the Fed's move while shifting focus to the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) decision next week.

​Commodities and macro backdrop:

Copper prices hit record highs on hopes of further Chinese stimulus and a softer US dollar, while Asian equities advanced broadly even as lingering AI bubble concerns tempered enthusiasm for tech stocks.

​Dow Jones trades in record highs

​The Dow Jones Industrial Average is fast approaching the 49,000 region, above which beckons the psychological 50,000 mark.

​Minor support can be spotted at the previous November high at 48,431.

​Short-term outlook: bullish while above the 10 December low at 47,463

​Medium-term outlook: bullish while above the 14 October low at 45,452, targeting the 50,000 region

Dow Jones daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​EUR/JPY grinds higher

EUR/JPY is seen pushing towards the ¥183.00 region, now that it has taken out the (synthetic) June 1972 low at ¥182.47.

​The next technical upside target is the December 1981 low at ¥186.41.

​Immediate support sits at ¥182.00-to-¥181.88.

​Short-term outlook: bullish while above the November-to-December support line at ¥181.14

​Medium-term outlook: bullish while above the 21 November low at ¥179.78

EUR/JPY daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​Natural gas futures drop to six-week low

​US natural gas futures have rapidly come off their 5 December 494.9 record high and slid to a six-week low at 370.7 around which they may find short-term support.

​If not, the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 357.8 may be reached.

​Minor resistance is likely to be encountered in the 400.0 region.

​Short-term outlook: bearish but may find short-term support in the 370 region; if not, the 350 area may be revisited

​Medium-term outlook: neutral with a bearish bias while below the 450 zone

Natural gas daily candlestick chart Source: TradingViewImportant to know

