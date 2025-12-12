Healthy Workforce Institute Founder Dr. Renee Thompson Named 2026 AONL Fellow

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Healthy Workforce Institute proudly announces that its CEO and Founder, Dr. Renee Thompson, has been named a 2026 Fellow of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (FAONL). This prestigious designation recognizes nurse leaders who have made sustained and influential contributions to the specialty of nursing leadership.

The American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) announced its 2026 inductees in Chicago today. The FAONL designation honors leaders who demonstrate exceptional commitment to service, meaningful impact on health care, and consistent advancement of nursing leadership practice. Dr. Thompson will be formally inducted at the AONL Annual Conference on March 30, 2026, in Chicago.

A nationally recognized expert on creating healthy work cultures, Dr. Thompson has dedicated her career to eradicating bullying and incivility in health care. Through her leadership at the Healthy Workforce Institute, she has helped organizations across the globe cultivate professional, respectful, and psychologically safe work environments where employees and patients can thrive.

“I am incredibly honored to receive this designation from AONL,” said Dr. Thompson.“Nurse leaders play an essential role in shaping environments where clinicians can provide the highest quality care. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue advancing a culture of respect, professionalism, and well-being in health care.”

This recognition highlights Dr. Thompson's longstanding efforts to elevate nursing leadership, empower frontline teams, and improve the overall health of the workforce.

About the Healthy Workforce Institute

The Healthy Workforce Institute provides coaching, consulting, and education to health care organizations committed to building professional, respectful, and healthy work cultures. Founded by Dr. Renee Thompson, the Institute equips leaders with the tools and strategies needed to address disruptive behaviors and create lasting cultural transformation across clinical and non-clinical environments. Learn more at HealthyWorkforceInstitute.

About the American Organization for Nursing Leadership

As the national professional organization of more than 12,500 nurse leaders, AONL is the voice of nursing leadership. The membership encompasses nurse leaders working in hospitals, health systems, academia and other care settings across the care continuum. Since 1967, the organization has led the field of nursing leadership through professional development, advocacy, and research to advance nursing leadership practice and patient care. AONL is an affiliate of the American Hospital Association. For more information, visit AONL/AONL.

