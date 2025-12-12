Mohammed Ben Sulayem Re-Elected As President Of The FIA

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, today confirms that Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been re-elected as President of the FIA, following the election of his Presidential List by the General Assembly in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan.

President Mohammed Ben Sulayem now begins his second four-year term, having overseen a period of significant renewal and stabilisation for the organisation since his initial election in 2021.

Over the past four years, the FIA has undergone a wide-ranging transformation, improving governance, operations and restoring the financial health of the federation. These changes have strengthened the FIA's position as the world's governing body for motorsport and the leading authority on safe, sustainable, and affordable mobility.

Under Mohammed Ben Sulayem's leadership the FIA has reversed a €-24.0m loss in 2021 to a robust operating result of €4.7m in 2024, the strongest financial result the federation has seen in almost 10 years. Today at the FIA Annual General Assemblies, the FIA announced a 2025 operating result forecast of €4.4m, showing continued momentum and sustained financial improvement. This renewed stability has enabled increased long-term investment in Member Clubs and strategic programmes worldwide.

Underpinning this momentum is wider institutional reform over the last four years, with strengthened budgetary discipline, enhanced external audit processes and modernised governance structures, resulting in greater transparency, accountability and professional standards across the organisation.

In addition to these reforms, the FIA has established a commercial function and strengthened its global institutional identity across both motorsport and mobility, expanding regional development activity, supporting grassroots participation, and deepening engagement with international partners on safety, sustainable mobility and the future of transport.

President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said:“Thank you to all our FIA Members for voting in remarkable numbers and placing your trust in me once again. We have overcome many obstacles but here today, together, we are stronger than ever.

“It is truly an honour to be FIA President, and I am committed to continuing to deliver for the FIA, for motorsport, for mobility, and for our Member Clubs in every region around the world.”

The election was conducted in line with the FIA's statutes through a robust and transparent voting process, reflecting the democratic foundations of the federation and the collective voice of its global membership.

About the FIA:

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.

About Mohammed Ben Sulayem:

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, 64, from United Arab Emirates, is a fourteen-time FIA Middle East Rally Champion, winning 61 international events as a driver between 1983-2002. Prior to his first term as FIA President, of which he is the first non-European to be elected, he was FIA Vice President for Sport and Member of the World Motor Sport Council, a Founding Member of ACTAC, Chair of ACTAC, and Vice President for Automobile Mobility and Tourism.

He has been the President of the FIA since 2021 and founded the United Against Online Abuse Campaign in 2023.

