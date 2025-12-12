Nasdaq Forex Signal 12/12: Buyers On Dips (Video)
- I am a buyer here with a small position. The stop would be just under 25k, and I am aiming to see all-time highs again.
With this being the case, I think you have to understand that the 25,000 level is likely to continue to be support, although we didn't get anywhere near there. I think that's your floor. If we can break out to the upside after today's action, it really wouldn't surprise me if we do that. 26,000 will be a barrier. Once we break there, then we're off to the races. I anticipate that's what eventually happens, but I also recognize that this time of year, there's a lot of volatility. Of course, we are heading into a Friday session. As we start to go towards the holidays, liquidity drops, jitters increase, blah, blah, blah, blah, and rinse and repeat. We are in a bullish market. There's no reason to get short. At this point, I'm a buyer.
