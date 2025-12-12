Tsunami Advisory Follows Strong Northeast Japan Quake

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.7 on the moment magnitude scale struck northeastern Japan on Friday, triggering a tsunami advisory and prompting authorities to urge coastal communities to remain alert while assessments were carried out. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake occurred offshore, with tremors felt across parts of the Tohoku region, an area that remains closely monitored because of its seismic history.

Officials said the advisory was issued as a precautionary measure, a standard response when earthquakes of this strength occur near coastal waters. Residents in low-lying coastal zones were advised to stay away from the shoreline and river mouths until further notice, while maritime traffic was cautioned to exercise care. No immediate reports of major damage or casualties were confirmed in the initial hours after the shaking.

A tsunami alert issued after a strong quake underscored the speed with which Japan's disaster-response systems were activated. Local governments relayed guidance through emergency broadcasts and mobile alerts, while railway operators in affected prefectures conducted safety checks on tracks and signalling equipment. Some train services were temporarily slowed or halted as a precaution, reflecting established protocols following seismic events.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake's epicentre was located off the Pacific coast of the northeast, an area that sits along a complex network of tectonic plate boundaries. Seismologists noted that the region lies near the boundary where the Pacific Plate subducts beneath the Okhotsk Plate, making it one of the most earthquake-prone parts of the country. The agency added that aftershocks could follow and urged the public to remain vigilant.

See also Australia moves to operationalise Ghost Bat drone fleet

Japan's experience with earthquakes has shaped a highly structured emergency response framework. Buildings are designed to stringent seismic standards, and public drills and warning systems are widely integrated into daily life. Experts said these measures significantly reduce the risk of large-scale casualties, even when strong quakes strike close to populated areas.

Local authorities reported that inspections were under way at ports, industrial facilities, and coastal infrastructure. Power utilities said there were no immediate disruptions to electricity supply in the affected regions, while operators of nuclear facilities reported that reactors were functioning normally and that safety systems had responded as designed. Such disclosures are routine after seismic activity, reflecting heightened public sensitivity following past nuclear-related crises.

The tsunami advisory, rather than a full warning, indicated that any potential waves were expected to be limited in size. Emergency officials emphasised, however, that even smaller waves can pose risks, particularly to people near the coast or engaged in fishing and recreational activities. Past incidents have shown that complacency can lead to injuries when advisories are not taken seriously.

Geologists explained that earthquakes of this magnitude can generate tsunamis if there is sufficient vertical displacement of the seabed. Initial modelling suggested that any sea-level changes would likely be modest, but monitoring stations along the coast were activated to detect abnormal wave activity. Data from these stations would determine whether advisories could be lifted or needed to be escalated.

The quake also drew attention to Japan's broader seismic landscape. The northeast has experienced multiple significant earthquakes over the past decades, reinforcing the importance of constant preparedness. Academic studies have highlighted that while it is impossible to predict the exact timing of earthquakes, continuous monitoring and rapid communication can mitigate their impact on society.

See also Hong Kong Tower Blaze Claims Dozens

In urban centres, offices and schools followed established safety procedures, with brief evacuations reported in some buildings where shaking was pronounced. Social media platforms quickly filled with accounts from residents describing swaying lights and rattling windows, a reminder of how deeply earthquakes are woven into the collective consciousness of the country.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.