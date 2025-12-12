Dubai Deepens Bulgaria Trade Partnership

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has launched the Bulgarian Business Council, marking a new institutional step aimed at expanding bilateral trade, strengthening commercial partnerships and encouraging mutual investment between Dubai and Bulgaria.

The council has been established under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers and is intended to serve as a structured platform for companies from both markets to collaborate, exchange market intelligence and identify joint opportunities. Officials involved in the initiative said the move reflects growing interest among Bulgarian firms in using Dubai as a regional base, while Dubai-based businesses increasingly view Bulgaria as a gateway to the European Union and South-Eastern Europe.

The new body brings together representatives from key sectors including manufacturing, logistics, food and agriculture, information technology, tourism, construction and renewable energy. Its mandate includes organising business delegations, facilitating B2B meetings, supporting regulatory understanding and helping members navigate investment frameworks in both jurisdictions. Dubai Chamber of Commerce indicated that the council will also work closely with public institutions and trade promotion agencies in Bulgaria to ensure alignment with national economic priorities.

Speaking at the launch, Dubai Chambers officials said the council was designed to“build stronger partnerships between business communities and unlock new opportunities for joint investment”, highlighting a shared interest in diversifying trade flows and deepening private-sector engagement. Bulgarian representatives echoed that view, noting that Dubai's position as a global trade and logistics hub offers Bulgarian exporters and investors access to markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Trade ties between Dubai and Bulgaria have been expanding steadily, supported by improved logistics links and a broader push by Dubai to strengthen economic relations with European economies. Non-oil trade between the UAE and Bulgaria has grown over the past decade, driven by machinery, metals, chemicals, food products and pharmaceuticals, according to publicly available trade data. Dubai's role as a re-export centre has also helped Bulgarian firms reach third markets more efficiently.

The launch of the Bulgarian Business Council fits into Dubai Chamber of Commerce's wider strategy of establishing country-specific business councils to institutionalise trade relations and provide structured support to foreign investors. Dubai Chambers now hosts dozens of such councils, covering markets across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. These councils have become a central tool in Dubai's efforts to attract foreign direct investment, promote cross-border partnerships and reinforce the emirate's status as a preferred base for international companies.

Analysts note that Bulgaria's competitive advantages include its EU membership, relatively low operating costs, skilled workforce and strategic location linking Europe, the Balkans and the Black Sea region. For Dubai-based companies, these factors make Bulgaria an attractive destination for manufacturing, near-shoring, logistics and technology development. At the same time, Bulgarian companies see Dubai as a stable business environment with advanced infrastructure, business-friendly regulations and strong connectivity.

Investment interest between the two sides has been widening beyond traditional trade. Sectors such as renewable energy, agri-tech, fintech, health care and tourism development have emerged as areas of mutual focus. Bulgarian technology firms have shown growing interest in Dubai's innovation ecosystem, while companies from Dubai are exploring opportunities in Bulgaria's industrial zones, real estate and tourism assets.

The Bulgarian Business Council is expected to play a coordinating role in these areas by aligning private-sector initiatives with broader economic strategies. Its agenda includes promoting joint ventures, supporting start-ups seeking cross-border expansion and encouraging knowledge exchange in areas such as digitalisation and sustainability. Council members will also work to address practical barriers faced by businesses, including regulatory clarity, market entry requirements and partner identification.

Diplomatic and business officials involved in the initiative stressed that the council is intended to complement, rather than replace, existing government-to-government frameworks. By focusing on commercial engagement, it aims to translate high-level economic cooperation into tangible outcomes for companies operating on the ground. Similar councils under Dubai Chambers have previously been credited with accelerating deal-making and improving investor confidence by providing direct access to market insights and decision-makers.

