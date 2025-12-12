EU Scrutiny Intensifies Over Google's AI And Publisher Payments

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

European Union regulators have opened a fresh competition investigation into Google, examining whether the search engine is undermining publishers and content creators by failing to pay fairly for their material while setting conditions that could disadvantage those unwilling to share content for artificial intelligence training.

The European Commission said the inquiry will focus on Google Search and YouTube, with particular attention on how content is used to train and power AI-driven services. Officials are assessing whether Google has imposed unfair terms on publishers and creators, and whether such practices distort competition in fast-growing AI markets.

Teresa Ribera, the Commission's executive vice-president for a clean, just and competitive transition, said the probe reflects concern that Google may be leveraging its dominance across search, video and AI to the detriment of others. She described the move as a signal that the bloc intends to protect online press publishers and creators while ensuring competition remains open as AI technologies reshape digital markets.

At the heart of the investigation is the use of YouTube videos to train AI systems. Regulators are examining whether creators who choose not to allow their content to be used for AI training face penalties, such as reduced visibility or loss of access to certain Google services. The Commission is also considering whether YouTube's policies prevent rival AI developers from using publicly available video content to train competing models, potentially reinforcing Google's market power.

Another strand of the inquiry centres on AI-generated summaries that appear at the top of Google search results. The Commission is assessing whether these summaries reduce traffic to original publishers by displacing direct links to source material. Publishers across Europe have argued that such features can lead to fewer clicks, weaker reader engagement and declining advertising revenue, raising concerns about the sustainability of professional journalism.

See also NYC Braces for Storm-Driven Mix of Snow and Rain

In a statement responding to the investigation, Google said the complaint would not enhance competition and warned that heavy regulation could slow innovation. The company argued that AI markets are highly competitive and that its tools help users access information more efficiently. It added that it continues to engage with news organisations and creative industries as they adapt to technological change.

Regulators, however, have taken the view that the scale and integration of Google's services require close scrutiny. The Commission said AI has the potential to deliver significant benefits for consumers and businesses, but stressed that access to information and digital markets must remain fair for companies operating across the 27-nation bloc. Officials noted concerns that Google does not remunerate YouTube creators for the use of their content in AI training, while at the same time restricting rival developers from accessing similar data.

The investigation fits into a broader pattern of enforcement actions targeting large technology companies under the EU's competition and digital market frameworks. Companies found to have breached competition rules can face fines of up to 10 per cent of their global annual turnover, along with behavioural remedies designed to restore fair market conditions.

The move is also politically sensitive. Digital regulations adopted by the bloc, including competition and content rules, have drawn criticism from major technology firms based in the United States. Senior figures in Washington have argued that EU enforcement disproportionately affects American companies and risks fragmenting global technology markets.

Tensions escalated further after the bloc imposed a substantial fine on Elon Musk's social media platform X, prompting sharp criticism from senior US officials who framed the action as an attack on American technology firms. EU officials have rejected such characterisations, saying enforcement decisions are based on market behaviour rather than nationality and are applied uniformly to all companies operating in the bloc.

See also Germany Reviews Apple's Proposed App-Tracking Changes

For publishers and creators, the outcome of the Google investigation could have far-reaching implications. Many media organisations have pressed for stronger bargaining power with platforms that distribute and monetise their content, particularly as AI systems increasingly rely on high-quality text, images and video to function effectively. Content creators have also raised concerns about transparency, consent and compensation when their work is repurposed for automated services.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.