Swiss Public Transport To Undergo Historic Reorganisation

On the Basel-Olten line, one of the largest expansion projects will go into operation with the four-track extension. In Zurich, the entire tram network is changing and new night trains between Bern and Winterthur will run at weekends.

The four-track extension in Liestal on the Basel-Olten line is the largest railway project in northern Switzerland for 20 years and is intended to improve punctuality, the Swiss Federal Railways announced after completion of the construction work at the end of November.

New features include a half-hourly service between Biel/Bienne and Basel. Trains will also run between Bern, Olten, Zurich and Winterthur on Fridays and Saturday nights.

In Zurich, the tram network will be extensively remodelled; several lines will be given new routes and operations on the historic Bahnhofquai will be completely suspended for a year.

The tourist regions in the Bernese Oberland, Graubünden, Central Switzerland and Valais will be busier and in Solothurn a new bus concept promises to be a“big hit” for the region.

