Turkey's Current Account Continued A Gradual Widening In October
Turkey's current account posted a surplus of US$0.5bn, broadly in line with the market forecast. A closer look at the monthly figures shows that the surplus narrowed by roughly US$1.8bn compared to the same month last year, primarily due to a higher trade gap, which deteriorated from US$-3.5bn to US$-6.0 bn.
This deterioration was mostly driven by a lower core trade surplus and a worsening balance in net gold trade. However, a further increase in the services income, driven by growing transportation and tourism revenues, limited the decline in the current account surplus.
As a result, the 12-month rolling current account deficit, which began rising in November of the previous year, maintained its uptrend; it reached US$22.0 bn, or approximately 1.6% of GDP, from US$20.3 bn a month ago.Breakdown of the current account (monthly, US$bn) Source: CBT,
Source: CBT, ING
On the capital account side, after a month of outflows in September following the political news, we saw fairly weak inflows in October at US$1.1bn. With net outflows from errors and omissions of US$3.2bn, and considering the current account surplus, official reserves contracted by US$1.6bn.
Further analysis reveals that resident activities generated an outflow of US$5.5bn, mainly due to an increase in deposits held by domestic banks abroad, outward FDI investments, extension of trade credits and acquisition of financial assets abroad.
On the flip side, non-resident activity led to inflows totalling US$6.6bn, primarily from debt-related channels. Key components of non-resident inflows include: a) a US$1.7bn increase in foreign deposits in local banks, and b) US$4.7bn net borrowing. While banks have maintained short-term debt repayments, long-term borrowing in October more than offset their repayments. Corporate borrowing was even stronger at US$3.1bn, almost all of which was in the long-term. In turn, long-term debt rollover ratios stood at 309% for corporations and 332% for banks, compared to 168% and 177%, respectively, on a 12-month rolling basis.Breakdown of financing (monthly, US$bn)
Source: CBT, ING
During the first 10 months of 2025, resident outflows fell from US$34.1bn in 2024 to US$32bn. Foreign inflows, on the other hand, recorded an increase, coming in at US$49.2 bn, compared to US$44bn during the same period in 2024. As a result, the capital account has remained in positive territory at US$17bn, compared to US$9.8bn in the previous year.
In addition, outflows via net errors and omissions remained elevated, totalling US$-15.6 bn vs US$-6.1 bn in 2024. Taken together with the widening current account deficit, which grew from US$-2.9bn to US$-14.5bn, official reserves were depleted by US$13.1bn vs a slight US$0.7bn increase recorded a year earlier.
Overall, the current account surplus in October aligned with expectations and maintained a widening trend, while the capital account has remained weak after significant outflows a month ago. Preliminary customs data from the Ministry of Trade suggests a slight deterioration in the November current account, as the foreign trade deficit appears to be only marginally widened by US$0.3bn in comparison to last year.
Looking forward, a combination of external risks – including developments in global trade and geopolitical tensions – as well as ongoing weakness in domestic demand, is expected to shape the path of the current account balance in the coming months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment