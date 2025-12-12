Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Knightley: Why 2026 Will Be Good For Some But Not All In The US Next Year


2025-12-12 02:10:47

(MENAFN- ING) Consumers and technology spending, not least on AI, are the two main reasons why we think the US economy will continue to do well next year. But a growing split is developing between high earners and middle and lower-income people. And ING's James Knightley says concerns about job losses aren't going away.

MENAFN12122025000222011065ID1110473417



ING

